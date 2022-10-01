Las Vegas councilwomen violated code of conduct in alleged hallway altercation, investigation finds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A neutral third-party investigator says both Las Vegas City councilwomen Michele Fiore and Victoria Seaman violated City Council policies.

The investigator found allegations from Councilwoman Seaman's complaint were unsubstantiated. However, the investigator also found both women violated the council's code of conduct during an altercation on Jan. 11, 2021.

The code of conduct includes being respectful to other members of the City Council and city staff. It also says members need to respect and maintain appropriate communications with each other.

Councilwoman Seaman filed the complaint this week in Clark County District Court. It accused Fiore of breaking her finger during an altercation in the hallway at City Hall.

BACKGROUND: Councilwoman Seaman sues Michele Fiore for hallway altercation, accuses City of Las Vegas of cover-up

Seaman claims the altercation was recorded on surveillance footage, but the footage was deleted after 60 days. It was never released to the public "because the press had not properly filed a request for the correct area and video surveillance footage," according to the complaint.

Councilwoman Fiore, who is in the midst of a campaign for State Treasurer, called the allegations against her "completely false."

Her campaign thanked the investigators for their "extraordinary professionalism and thoroughness." The full statement reads as follows:

“We would like to thank the investigators for their extraordinary professionalism and thoroughness. We are pleased that the truth has come to light in this report, and these allegations have been shown for what they are – completely false, and a desperate attempt to derail Fiore’s political campaign.”

As of this report, Seaman had not issued any public comment on the investigation's findings.