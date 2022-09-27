Councilwoman Seaman sues Michele Fiore for hallway altercation, accuses City of Las Vegas of cover-up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman is suing fellow councilwoman Michele Fiore and the City of Las Vegas in the aftermath of an altercation between the two at City Hall.

Seaman alleges that Fiore broke her index finger during the altercation, according to the lawsuit.

“Councilwoman Fiore grabbed Councilwoman Seaman by the hand pulling, jerking, twisting, and breaking Councilwoman Seaman’s finger in a violent manner. Councilwoman Fiore attempted to throw Councilwoman Seaman to the floor by her hand,” the lawsuit states.

Seaman pulled away, thinking the altercation was over, but Fiore “came after her again,” according to the lawsuit. Seaman accuses Fiore of grabbing her by the hair, violently yanking her head back and throwing her to the floor.

“Councilwoman Fiore grabbed Councilwoman Seaman violently by the hair with the specific intent to inflict pain, establish control, dominate, humiliate, embarrass, and injure, as evidenced by the way she threw Councilwoman Seaman to the floor and left her there without any care or concern for her condition or possible injuries,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit demands Fiore’s resignation as well as increased “enforcement of safety and security policy changes at Las Vegas City Hall.”

The lawsuit says that a security camera recorded video of the altercation, but it was never released to the public “because the press had not properly filed a request for the correct area and video surveillance footage.” The video was destroyed after 60 days, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit details how the relationship between the women, both Republicans, had become increasingly hostile in the months before the altercation. They had just left a meeting of the Audit Committee that became heated when “Councilwoman Fiore was very disrespectful and demeaning towards Council Seaman to the extent that the Audit Committee was unable to productively address and resolve issues for the people of Las Vegas,” according to the lawsuit.

Seaman says she approached Mayor Carolyn Goodman about Fiore’s aggressive behavior, and the mayor advised Seaman to “consider resigning.”

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, Sept. 26, alleges 10 points:

Battery

Assault

Intentional infliction of emotional distress

Negligent infliction of emotional distress

Civic conspiracy

Negligent security

Negligent hiring training and supervision

Employment discrimination for harassment, failure to accommodate and retaliation

Defamation

False light invasion of privacy

The lawsuit seeks general damages in excess of $15,000, payment for medical bills and punitive damages.