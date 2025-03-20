After years of litigation, the Battle over Badlands concludes with a joint resolution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After years of litigation, the controversial Badlands development case has finally reached a resolution, according to Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley in a joint statement from all involved parties.

On Wednesday, Berkley posted the statement to her X account as the final cap to years of legal back-and-forth that costed the city millions in taxpayer dollars. Now, that dispute is ending and it "clears the way for new homes to be built on the disputed parcels."

In that statement, Berkley said the city is buying out the remaining real property on the former golf course — totaling more than 254 acres — and EHB plaintiffs have dismissed all outstanding litigation against the city of Las Vegas.

The entire property will be subsequently purchased from the city by Lennar Homes, who just recently won their bid to purchase the Cashman Center from the city. In a separate report, the city of Las Vegas said they plan to use the proceeds of that sale to help pay off their $286 million Badlands tab.

"EHB and the city of Las Vegas recognize and appreciate each other's efforts and cooperation, as well as Lennar's cooperation, in reaching this resolution, which provides a path forward for the development of the property and the community," the joint statement said.

As for the future of now-former contested Badlands site? That lies in the hands of Lennar, who had their 1,480-unit development plans unanimously approved last month by the Las Vegas City Council.

There's no word on when or how long construction will begin or last, but we were told that it will no longer carry the name Badlands. And like we have throughout the legal saga, Channel 13 will continue keep you updated as the next chapter unfolds.