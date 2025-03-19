Cashman Complex sold to housing developer after Las Vegas City Council unanimously approves

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas City Council officially approved the sale of the Cashman Center to Lennar, a national homebuilder.

Lennar was the highest bidder for the property in its latest auction, offering $36.15 million.

The property was previously up for sale in November.

Proceeds from the sale of Cashman Field would go to the general fund of the City of Las Vegas and will be used to help pay the city's $286 million Badlands tab. Lennar Homes was also approved for the purchase of that land.

Cashman is currently home field for the Las Vegas Lights soccer team. It is unclear if or how the sale might impact where they play, but we've reached out to the team to find out.

