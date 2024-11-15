Las Vegas Lights shine bright in historic playoff run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In their first-ever playoff run, the Las Vegas Lights have a chance to shine all the way to the USL Championship Title match as the team takes on the Colorado Switchbacks in the Western Conference Final on Saturday.

J.C. Ngando has been a staple of the Lights' success this year. This week, the midfielder was named to the USL Championship All-League Second Team. While he credits his team for his accolades, he also thanks the fans.

“Thank you," Ngando said. "Regardless of how good or how bad we were, we went a month in a half or two months without winning, the same people were showing up to the game. I want to win for the fans, I want to win for Dennis [Sanchez], I want to win for my teammates, I want to do it for them.”

The Lights face the Switchbacks at 6 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch the match on Paramount+ or head to the team's official watch party at PKWY Tavern in Summerlin from 5-9 p.m., as fans will also have the chance to get free signed team merchandise.