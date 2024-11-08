Las Vegas Lights credit brotherhood and fanbase for historic playoff run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though the Las Vegas Lights only won three games last year and went into this season with a brand new team, the club has managed to make it to the playoffs for the first time ever— crediting more than just their talent.

“That brotherhood of liking to wake up every morning, see each other, say hi, laugh together, work together and compete together,” Lights midfielder Valentin Noël said.

Along with the team’s strong sense of brotherhood, their fan base is a key reason to their success this season.

“I think it’s what sports is about is connecting with your community,” Lights Head Coach Dennis Sanchez said.

One of the first things I noticed when I was here was in my hotel room I as flipping through the channels and saw a game from 2017 or 18 with 10 thousand fans and I was like wow there’s so much potential here and I think part of what our club wanted to achieve this year was reconnecting with the community.

Noël’s game-winning penalty in the first round of playoffs against Sacramento Republic FC confirmed that the Lights have reconnected with Las Vegas.

“I saw a bunch of people crying not me of course, maybe a couple tears because a lot of people have been there since day one I’ve been going to games for four years it gives the people who love soccer to go and have something of their own,” Lights season ticket holder Jacob Trujillo said.



Las Vegas Lights Lights hang out with fans after the matches.

While the fans have pride in their hometown team, the Lights hope to win three more matches and bring home the USL Championship trophy.

I think we all know we’re into something special here and the job is far from being done and we want to make it more special with this run in the playoff we are definitely aware that we’re trying to change things here.

The Lights are back on the pitch on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against New Mexico United for the USL Conference Semifinals.

Head over the Hennessey’s Tavern for the watch party or tune into the game on ESPN+.