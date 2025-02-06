Watch Now
City of Las Vegas puts Cashman Complex back on the auction block

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas has put Cashman Complex back on the auction block after the sale was approved by the city council on Wednesday.

Channel 13 has been following this story since the property was previously put on sale in November. It garnered a lot of interest, but potential bidders were concerned about the length of time required to close.

Cashman Center near downtown Las Vegas is one of the locations which is helping to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups.

Bidders hesitated to purchase the land without having the time to come to the city and get approval for their project. Real estate managers present at the meeting stated they increased the amount of time needed for proper approvals.

The auction for the property will open on Feb. 27 on energynet.com, and the auction will conclude on Mar. 6.

The City hopes to use the property for housing and open space purposes and will determine zoning and entitlement approvals based on those priorities.

The property is measured at 50.25 acres and is appraised at $36,140,000.

