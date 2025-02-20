Badlands development moves forward, new housing community scheduled at the site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new housing development on the defunct Badlands golf course on Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard is now moving forward.

This move comes nearly a decade and over half a billion dollars later. The Battle over Badlands fight started over developing homes on the golf course near Queensridge.

When the city council members denied permits, the developers sued, and the city lost. Now, the city taxpayers are on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in settlement cash, that didn't have to happen.

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved for the new development to move forward Wednesday.

The council approved the general plan amendment, zoning changes, site development plan review and tentative map for the new development.

This means the developers, Lennar Homes, can only move forward with cleaning and scraping the property, like removing vegetation. There are still several steps before construction can begin.

That includes a traffic study and drainage study, along with several permits before construction could even start.

This will be a 1,480-unit development from Lennar Homes.

According to the site map, it will offer single-family units, multi-family units, condos, townhomes, and larger expensive homes, along with 98 acres of open spaces and a park.

The developers say the number of homes on the property could decrease depending on the studies, however they are confident in this plan.

They told the council this plan addresses many of the concerns residents in Queensridge had about the new development. At most, there will be eight homes per acre, and there is a maximum height for each build. All improvements from Queensridge that encroached on the developer’s land will not be removed, and there are no streetlights on private streets. This, along with several other concerns addressed.

Plus, it will have a different name. No longer will it be called Badlands. The developers told the council the name would be released in the future.

“We’ve really worked hard to communicate the best we can. I know they’re not all happy, but I do hope they will be proud of their neighboring community. I know I’ll be proud, I am proud to represent it, and I think it’ll be really exciting for the city,” said Lennar Homes representative Stephanie Gronauer

“I don’t think you could’ve done a better job, so thank you,” said Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman.

A date has yet to be set for when construction is expected to start, but we will continue to keep you updated on the latest developments with this property.