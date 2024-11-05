Who will be the next Mayor of Las Vegas? Two decades of Goodman leadership come to an end

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in 25 years, the City of Las Vegas will have a mayor not named Goodman.

Oscar and Carolyn Goodman have been front and center in Las Vegas politics since Oscar took office in 1999. With Carolyn Goodman termed out, the office will soon have a new occupant.

Who are the candidates in this race?

Former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley and current Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman became the finalists for Mayor of Las Vegas as the top two vote-getters in the Primary Election.

Shelley Berkley represented Nevada's 1st Congressional District as a Democrat from 1999 to 2013. In January of last year, she announced her mayoral candidacy in an exclusive interview with Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean. Berkley pledged to make affordable housing, homelessness and the local small business economy the primary focuses of her campaign.

Victoria Seaman announced her mayoral bid in February of last year. She has served on the Las Vegas City Council representing Ward 2 since 2016 and previously served as a Republican in the Nevada Assembly (from 2014 to 2016). Seaman has been an outspoken opponent of the city's spending on its legal fight over the defunct Badlands golf course — the subject of extensive coverage from 13 Investigates — and an advocate for change at The Animal Foundation, the taxpayer-funded local shelter also at the center of multiple Channel 13 investigations.

How each candidate said they would address issues that matter to Las Vegas locals

Berkley and Seaman agreed to a debate moderated by Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius in October.

Each candidate shared how they would tackle the massive Badlands legal tab, how it would impact the city's budget and where cuts would need to be made. You can see their answers here:

How Las Vegas mayoral candidates say they will tackled Badlands if elected

We also asked them to address another pressing topic in the valley: housing affordability.

It is top of mind for local voters this election, including the issue of investors outside the city buying up housing and what to do when residents oppose nearby development. See their responses here:

Las Vegas mayoral candidates share their plans for Las Vegas affordable housing

Other topics in the conversation with both candidates:



Homelessness

Education

Public scrutiny

Use of public funds

Political experience

You can review their responses to questions on those issues in our recap of October's mayoral debate.

Latest results

