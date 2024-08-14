Battle Over Badlands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For years, we have been covering the legal battle over the defunct Badlands golf course between developer Yohan Lowie and the City of Las Vegas.

What does this mean for you?

The city is on the hook to pay Lowie more than $235 million after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled the city illegally took Lowie's land without paying for it.

We have been covering the case since 2017 and you can see our continuing coverage below.