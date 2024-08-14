LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For years, we have been covering the legal battle over the defunct Badlands golf course between developer Yohan Lowie and the City of Las Vegas.
What does this mean for you?
The city is on the hook to pay Lowie more than $235 million after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled the city illegally took Lowie's land without paying for it.
We have been covering the case since 2017 and you can see our continuing coverage below.
Continuing Coverage
City makes first payments on massive Badlands legal tab, now approaching $236M
Victoria Seaman, Shelley Berley face off in Las Vegas mayoral debate
No mulligan for City of Las Vegas in Badlands case
County says court was wrong in Badlands case, asks for reconsideration
Effects of Badlands battle coming home to roost in city's bottom line
City's statement on Badlands called propaganda, 'demonstrably false'
Bad day for City of Las Vegas as Nevada Supreme Court rules in Badlands lawsuit
Price tag for battle over Badlands will top $100 million
Possible settlement in defunct Badlands Golf Course case falls apart
City of Las Vegas loses third case in battle over Badlands