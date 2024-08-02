Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Additional awards topping $78 million issued in Badlands case

If Las Vegas continues to fight after losing court battles, it could cost taxpayers more than $21,000 in interest per day
Badlands
(Darcy Spears)
Defunct Badlands golf course subject of illegal "taking" by City of Las Vegas
Badlands
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Additional awards were issued Thursday regarding the 17-acre Badlands case.

The total award of more than $78 million breaks down as follows:

Property Value$47,990,000
Interest through Aug. 2$29,973,583
Property Taxes$335,684
Costs and Fees$132,947
TOTAL:$78,432,216

Those numbers are from EHB Companies in Las Vegas.

"Just a point of interest, &nbsp;if the City chooses to appeal this case, the interest will continue to accrue at prime + 2% which currently equals $21,121.53 per day for the entirety of the appeal," EHB Companies stated in a news release. "The 35-acre case appeal which they ultimately lost took 2 years."

Channel 13 has been covering this case for the community for years. Below is some of our coverage of the Badlands story.

BADLANDS COVERAGE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH