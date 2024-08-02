Additional awards topping $78 million issued in Badlands case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Additional awards were issued Thursday regarding the 17-acre Badlands case.
The total award of more than $78 million breaks down as follows:
|Property Value
|$47,990,000
|Interest through Aug. 2
|$29,973,583
|Property Taxes
|$335,684
|Costs and Fees
|$132,947
|TOTAL:
|$78,432,216
Those numbers are from EHB Companies in Las Vegas.
"Just a point of interest, if the City chooses to appeal this case, the interest will continue to accrue at prime + 2% which currently equals $21,121.53 per day for the entirety of the appeal," EHB Companies stated in a news release. "The 35-acre case appeal which they ultimately lost took 2 years."
