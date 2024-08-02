Additional awards topping $78 million issued in Badlands case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Additional awards were issued Thursday regarding the 17-acre Badlands case.

The total award of more than $78 million breaks down as follows:



Property Value $47,990,000 Interest through Aug. 2 $29,973,583 Property Taxes $335,684 Costs and Fees $132,947 TOTAL: $78,432,216

Those numbers are from EHB Companies in Las Vegas.

"Just a point of interest, if the City chooses to appeal this case, the interest will continue to accrue at prime + 2% which currently equals $21,121.53 per day for the entirety of the appeal," EHB Companies stated in a news release. "The 35-acre case appeal which they ultimately lost took 2 years."

Channel 13 has been covering this case for the community for years. Below is some of our coverage of the Badlands story.

