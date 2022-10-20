Watch Now
City approves $2 million for lawyers in Badlands Golf Course dispute

Badlands
(Darcy Spears)
Defunct Badlands golf course subject of illegal "taking" by City of Las Vegas
Badlands
Posted at 5:02 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 20:02:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The years-long legal dispute with the defunct badlands golf course continues.

The city approved another $2 million for outside lawyers to represent the city in all matters on the badlands litigation..

Developer Yohan Lowie filed four lawsuits against the city for illegally taking his land and preventing him from developing homes and condos on the 250 acre property he owns.

He's won three of those four lawsuits, but the city continues to spend tax dollars on what's so far been a losing battle.

Taxpayers are already on the hook for more than $50 million.

