Bad day for City of Las Vegas as Nevada Supreme Court rules in Badlands lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the battle over the 250-acre defunct Badlands Golf Course continues, the Nevada Supreme Court is handing down another ruling against the City of Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the Nevada Supreme Court upheld a District Court ruling that the city did take developer Yohan Lowie's private property for public use. That leaves taxpayers footing a nearly $60 million bill in a fight many said the city should have given up years ago.

Lowie bought the land in 2015 and the city approved his plan to turn the golf course into luxury homes and tree-lined walking paths. However, as 13 Investigates first exposed in 2018, Queensridge homeowners, near Alta Drive and Rampart Boulevard, fought it and halted development.

In the latest court ruling, it states in part that "regulatory agency decisions that deprive a landowner of all economically beneficial use of their property - a per se regulatory taking - require just compensation to the landowner under both the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article 1, 8(3) of the Nevada Constitution."

The Nevada Supreme Court also noted several inconsistencies.

"Although the City rejected 180 Land's development proposals, its representatives had previously recognized the site's ability to be developed residentially," the ruling reads in part.

The ruling also highlights how members of the City Council reacted to developers' previous proposals.

"While seeking election, former City Councilperson Steve Seroka stated in a news interview that the City would have the golf course acreage turned over to it in a land swap," the ruling reads. "Former Councilperson Bob Coffin also said, in a group text, that he was looking for 'intel on the scum behind the [golf course] takeover. Dirt will be handy if I need to get rough.'"

Channel 13 received the following statement from Lowie's company, EHB Companies, following the ruling.

"EHB is indeed pleased to have prevailed in the first of four pending lawsuits against the City of Las Vegas. The ruling in our favor by 3 District Court judges and now the 7-0 decision of the Supreme Court is a significant affirmation of the importance of property rights for every land and homeowner in the state of Nevada.



It is crucial to clarify that the court's decision was not solely in our favor, but rather in the favor of upholding property rights for all individuals. The potential consequences of a ruling against us would have had far-reaching implications, as it could have eroded property rights and granted the government the authority to take land from owners at any time.



The ruling by the court was a validation of the fundamental principles that protect property owners' rights and ensure stability and security in our legal system. It is a victory not just for EHB, but for every land and homeowner in Nevada, as it upholds their rights to their property and prevents potential abuses of power. It underscores the importance of responsible governance and adherence to the law to protect the rights and interests of individuals.



Moving forward, we remain committed to working within the legal framework and engaging in constructive dialogue with the City to bring finality to all outstanding matters." EHB Companies

Channel 13 also reached out to the City of Las Vegas who sent us the following statement.

"The city is aware of today's Nevada Supreme Court decision regarding the Badlands golf course.



The City Attorney and City Manager will brief the City Council on the Court's holding, but no additional comment will be made as there are additional cases pending involving the Badlands golf course." City of Las Vegas

13 Investigates previously looked into how much money those lawsuits are costing the county and anticipate the price tag is now nearly $100 million.

"As with previous requests for additional taxpayer dollars for outside lawyers on Badlands, I refuse to throw good money after bad," councilwoman Victoria Seaman said in August. "We have 14 civil attorneys on the taxpayer payroll that need to work on a resolution to settle this litigation. I have made every attempt to work towards that resolution. We need to come together and stop kicking the can down the road."

Seaman made similar comments four years ago, when she was running for City Council.

"I think the next time that the City Council will actually be faced with Badlands is how much they're going to write the check to the developer, which is Yohan Lowie, for because I don't believe the developer would have brought the property if he didn't have permission to build on it. This should have been settled by the City Council. That is the City Council's job, is to work with everybody and find a solution. It didn't happen."