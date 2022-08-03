Possible settlement in defunct Badlands Golf Course case falls apart

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What a difference a day makes.

On Monday, KTNV reported a possible resolution in the works between the City of Las Vegas and the developer of the defunct Badlands golf course.

Now, 13 Investigates is learning the settlement may be defunct.

City of Las Vegas to consider settlement in battle over defunct Badlands golf course

As of Monday, a settlement was on the city council's agenda for discussion Wednesday morning.

According to notes on the agenda item, the developer, Yohan Lowie, says he's willing to accept a $49-million dollar payment along with the city's agreement to pay up to $15-million dollars to cover the cost of construction for drainage facilities on the property.

Another blow to City of Las Vegas in case over defunct Badlands Golf Course

However, earlier today we started to hear of a possible breakdown.

13 Investigates reached out to city Councilwoman, Victoria Seaman, who sent us this statement:

"For the last several months, I have worked on an attempted settlement between the Badlands developer and the City of Las Vegas. Unfortunately, I must report that negotiations on this settlement broke down today, just a day before agenda item 28 was to be heard. I have done everything I could to bring both sides together. However, I regrettably must report that negotiations between both sides' attorneys have reached an impasse."

Court ruling adds $11 million to growing Badlands legal tab

In response, Lowie's attorney sent us this comment:

"Negotiations did not break down. An agreement was reached on the terms of settlement which was required by the City to place it on the agenda for consideration by the City Council. On Monday, the City attempted to change the terms which gutted the agreement. This mirrors the City's conduct over the past 8 years."

Golf course developer seeks more money in Badlands battle

District court judges have ruled in Lowie's favor finding the city of Las Vegas illegally prevented him from developing the land and that constitutes a government taking without compensation.

The court battles are racking up a big bill for taxpayers, the cost now hovering around $50 million.

Battle over Badlands reaches boiling point

The City of Las Vegas has appealed at least one ruling to the Nevada Supreme court. That was in a case involving an area of about 30 acres of the former golf course.

The battle over Badlands continues in Las Vegas

Previous Coverage:

