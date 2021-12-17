Golf course developer seeks more money in Badlands battle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Badlands golf course developer is now asking the City of Las Vegas to double the money awarded in a judgment.

Yohan Lowie won several million dollars. He says the city owes him more for acting in bad faith.

PREVIOUS: First financial verdict dealt to City of Las Vegas in years-long Badlands battle

The city was found to have taken the land illegally.

Lowie argues he is owed enough money in interest and fees to get him back to the financial level he would have been at had the city not taken his land.

Lowie is asking for a little more than $52 million, meaning the total for his property could cost taxpayers $91 million.

This property is only 12% of the total land taken, so that number could skyrocket if other rulings go the same way.

PREVIOUS STORIES: