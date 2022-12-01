Price tag for battle over Badlands will top $100 million

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The price tag in the battle over the defunct Badlands golf course is now nearly $100 million.

Clark County District Court Judge David Jones ruled today that the City of Las Vegas owes developer Yohan Lowie $47.9 million for a 17-acre parcel at the corner of Rampart Blvd. and Alta Dr.

That dollar figure will go up once the court rules on interest, legal fees and costs.

In late September, Judge Jones ruled that the 17 acres—like two other parcels on the former golf course—were illegally taken by City officials after the council put up roadblocks, effectively preventing Lowie's planned residential development.

Prior to today's ruling, the city's actions already had taxpayers on the hook for more than $50 million.