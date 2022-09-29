City of Las Vegas loses third case in battle over Badlands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas struck out in court for the third time today, taking yet another hit in the ongoing battle over the defunct Badlands golf course that already has taxpayers on the hook for more than $50 million.

Developer Yohan Lowie filed four lawsuits against the city for illegally taking his land and preventing him from developing homes and condos on the 250-acre property he owns.

Today's ruling involves 17 acres at the corner of Rampart Blvd. and Alta Dr. where the city had previously granted entitlements for 435 units.

Judge David Jones ruled it to be an illegal taking after the city put up roadblocks, effectively preventing development of the planned condominiums.

Jones is the third judge who has considered Badlands parcels and ruled against the city.

POSSIBLE SETTLEMENT IN DEFUNCT BADLANDS GOLF COURSE CASE FALLS APART

There's one lawsuit still with an illegal taking claim still pending on the remaining 133 acres.

In the two previous cases the city lost, one is on appeal before the Nevada Supreme Court and the other is awaiting an assessment of monetary damages.

This comes as the city is poised to ask the council to approve up to another $2 million to pay outsourced lawyers. That's on the council agenda for Oct. 19.

In early August, the city had the opportunity to resolve all the Badlands cases but the settlement was struck from the council's agenda at the eleventh hour.

The city claimed negotiations between attorneys broke down.

The developer said the city attempted to change the terms, which gutted the agreement.