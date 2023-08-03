Las Vegas City Council approves more legal fee funding in Badlands lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is setting aside even more funding as the battle over the defunct Badlands golf course continues.

On Wednesday, city council members approved "funding in an amount not to exceed $1.5 million in FY24" for lawyers to represent the City of Las Vegas "in all matters arising in the Badlands litigation."

13 Investigates previously looked into how much money those lawsuits are costing the county and anticipate the price tag is now nearly $100 million.

During Wednesday's meeting, councilwoman Victoria Seaman said enough is enough.

"As with previous requests for additional taxpayer dollars for outside lawyers on Badlands, I refuse to throw good money after bad," Seaman said. "We have 14 civil attorneys on the taxpayer payroll that need to work on a resolution to settle this litigation. I have made every attempt to work towards that resolution. We need to come together and stop kicking the can down the road."

The years-long legal dispute has included at least four lawsuits against the city. Developer Yohan Lowie claimed the city illegally took his land and prevented him from developing homes and condos on the 250-acre property.

So far, he has won three of those four lawsuits.