Las Vegas city budget takes hit behind $286 million Badlands settlement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas's capital project budget will take a nearly $20 million hit to pay part of a nearly $286 million settlement with the owner of the defunct Badlands golf course.

Mayor Shelley Berkley hinted at cutbacks during her State of the City speech in April.

"As a result, the city will tighten our belt for awhile, and some projects have been put on hold for awhile, but we are moving forward," Berkley told the crowd.

She made settling the long-running Badlands case a priority when she was elected in 2024.

The city was sued by the owner of the defunct golf course, who alleged the city improperly denied development of homes on the site, largely due to opposition from neighbors. After a series of high-profile losses in court, and facing a huge legal liability, the city elected to settle the case for $636 million.

A portion of that settlement came from selling the land in question, with the city paying the remaining $286 million. It's paying that money from general fund reserves, selling Cashman Center and delayed capital projects.

Here's the list of delayed capital projects:



Alley beautification: $900,000

Animal shelter expansion feasibility study: $350,000 (although the city is expecting to approve a new animal shelter for the southern part of the valley which would free up space in the existing shelter)

CLV Smart Cities Pilot Project for Autonomous Vehicles: $215,000

Detention Center expansion: $8.6 million, although the city recently finished a $10 million rehab of the jail which puts off the need for expansion

Downtown beautification program: $1,126,000

East Las Vegas area plan: $500,000 (note that this CIP has been allocated $361,500 previously and these funds were going to be additions)

Huntridge Circle Park modifications: $1 million

Joint Information Center upgrades: $300,000

Las Vegas Medical District signs: $400,000

Las Vegas Medical District Park: $820,000

Park entry sign modernization: $234,000

Public Art Master Plan: $500,000, although the city is separately funding $100,000 in public art

Records digitizing of inmate files: $300,000

Wall painting and fencing improvements: $142,000

Ward 4 Amphitheater feasibility study: $300,000

Woodlawn Cemetery expansion and fence replacement: $3.5 million

Viper Lacrosse field upgrade: $500,000

