Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley to address the city in her first 'State of the City' speech

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley will lay out her vision for the city in her first "State of the City" address since taking office.

From affordable housing to downtown revitalization, she's expected to touch on the valley's biggest challenges and her plan to tackle them.

Earlier this year, Berkley sat down with Channel 13 to answer some of your questions.

READ MORE:

Local News Tricia Kean takes your questions to new Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley Tricia Kean

Channel 13's Steve Sebelius will break down the address and have more for you tonight.