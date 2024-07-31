WATCH: Victoria Seaman and Shelley Berkley face off in Las Vegas mayoral debate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two candidates facing off to become the next mayor of Las Vegas will debate on Wednesday to address their thoughts on the issues ahead of November's election.

Former Congresswoman Shelley Berkley and City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman received the most votes in June's primary. While they debated once before this election season, that was in the midst of a slew of other candidates vying for the position. Now it's just the two of them.

You can watch the full debate here: