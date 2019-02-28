Nov. 3, 2026 Nevada General Election Results

When will we start to see results from the 2026 election?

By law, you are allowed to cast your ballot on Election Day as long as you are in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. Nevada typically doesn't start to release election results until election officials confirm that voting has concluded in every county.

Where does Channel 13 get election results, and how are race calls determined?

Channel 13 gets race results directly from the Secretary of State's Office and the Clark County Registrar of Voters. We will refer to the Associated Press for vote results race calls in contested statewide primaries.