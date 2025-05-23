Michele Fiore appeals decision to suspend her with pay from judicial office

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Michele Fiore has filed an appeal to a recent decision by the Nevada Judicial Discipline Commission that is keeping her off the bench.

The decision came down May 19 and modified her previous suspension, restoring pay that was withheld after her October conviction charges of diverting charitable donations meant for a memorial for a fallen cop to her own personal use.

WATCH | Steve Sebelius has the latest on the Fiore decision

Michele Fiore suspended from judicial office with pay after presidential pardon, commission rules

Fiore — a former Nevada assemblywoman and member of the Las Vegas City Council — was indicted on federal wire fraud charges in July, at which point the commission suspended her with pay. Following her conviction in October, the commission modified her suspension to take away her $90,000 annual judicial salary.

Trump intervened again in April, issuing a full pardon for Fiore and ending her criminal case.

During a May 2 hearing, her attorney, Paola Armeni, argued for her reinstatement, but the commission — in its eight-page unanimous decision — said it has received additional complaints against Fiore, and that it was continuing her suspension — albeit with pay — while those are resolved.

Channel 13 has spoken to Fiore's attorney, but she did not offer comment regarding the appeal.

READ THE FULL APPEAL FILING HERE

2025.05.21 Certified Copy of Notice of Appeal by yolanda.cruz on Scribd