Judge dismisses Michele Fiore's requests for acquittal and new trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A judge has dismissed former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore's requests for acquittal and a new trial.

In October 2024, Fiore was found guilty of six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to the order obtained by Channel 13, the acquittal motion failed because the evidence at trial supports the finding that Fiore used the wires—through the bank’s process for clearing checks—as a step to defraud donors out of tens of thousands of dollars by claiming that she was raising money for a statue of fallen officer Alymichen Beck.

The order also states that the government showed sufficient evidence that demonstrated that Fiore intended to deceive donors who wrote checks before February 2020.

