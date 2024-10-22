Michele Fiore suspended without pay after conviction in fraud case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline has suspended pay for Nye County Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore after her felony conviction earlier this month.

Fiore had been suspended with pay since July following her indictment on federal fraud charges stemming from her time serving on the Las Vegas City Council.

Back on Oct. 3, a jury convicted Fiore was found guilty of six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after using funds meant to memorialize a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer killed in the line of duty for her personal use.

Watch: 'You're not getting the truth,' Michele Fiore tells reporters after court:

Testimony of Fiore's daughter stricken from trial record, Fiore not taking stand

Fiore is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Each count carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.