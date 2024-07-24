Michele Fiore suspended with pay after her indictment in alleged charity fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Michele Fiore, the former Las Vegas city councilwoman and current Nye County justice of the peace, is suspended from performing her judicial duties as she faces indictment on federal fraud charges.

In her initial court appearance last week, Fiore pleaded not guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

On Wednesday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline filed an order suspending Fiore from the judicial bench — with pay — starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 26.

Nevada law says the state Commission on Judicial Discipline,"shall suspend a judge from the exercise of office with salary while there is pending an indictment or information charging the judge with a crime punishable as a felony pursuant to the laws of the State of Nevada or the United States."

Fiore was indicted by a federal grand jury based on evidence she used charitable donations for her own personal gain, the U.S. Department of Justice stated previously.

During her time representing Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City Council, prosecutors allege she solicited as much as $70,000 in donations intended for a memorial to fallen police officers. Rather than construct the memorial, she's accused of using the money on her own personal expenses, including political fundraising bills, rent, and to pay for her daughter's wedding.

She has called the allegations against her "repugnant" and said he intends to address them "head on."

Fiore was released on her own recognizance ahead of a trial scheduled to begin on Sept. 24.