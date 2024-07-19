Michele Fiore pleads not guilty to federal charges in alleged charity fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Michele Fiore, the former Las Vegas councilwoman and current Nye County justice of the peace, pleaded not guilty to federal fraud charges on Friday morning.

Fiore entered her plea before Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts in a hearing scheduled for 11 a.m.

Earlier this week, a federal grand jury handed down an indictment charging Fiore with four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud based on evidence that she used charitable donations for personal gain during her time as a Las Vegas City councilwoman representing Ward 6.

Prosecutors allege Fiore solicited tens of thousands of dollars in donations with the promise of constructing a memorial to fallen police officers in Las Vegas. She's accused of pocketing more than $70,000 that she allegedly used on her own personal expenses, including political fundraising bills, rent, and to pay for her daughter's wedding.

WATCH: Our senior political reporter, Steve Sebelius, breaks down the indictment against Michele Fiore

Michele Fiore faces federal charges for alleged use of charitable donations on personal expenses

Fiore's defense intends to submit an order requesting that some aspects of the case be sealed, they revealed in court on Friday.

Attorneys also noted their ability to exchange discovery may be impacted in the short term by an ongoing global IT outage linked to the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Fiore will be released on her own recognizance as she awaits a trial scheduled to begin on Sept. 24.

She was also ordered to not have contact with any non-family-member witnesses outside the presence of legal counsel.

The former councilwoman is expected to hold a press conference outside the courthouse after her hearing.

In a previous response to our request for comment on the indictment, Fiore wrote that she looks forward to "my day in court and [has] faith in our judicial system."

"I hold my oath of office sacred and have consistently strived to serve my community with integrity and to the best of my ability," she wrote in part.