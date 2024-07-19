Local impacts: Long lines, scores of cancellations at Las Vegas airport amid global IT outage

(KTNV) — A massive IT outage impacting Microsoft systems is impacting flights, banks and other major institutions across the world, including here in Las Vegas.

Channel 13's Shakeria Hawkins heard about the issues firsthand from travelers at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday morning.

Massive IT outage impacts travelers at Harry Reid International Airport

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Justin Hinton was one of the people impacted. He was supposed to be on a flight out of Harry Reid International Airport scheduled to take off shortly before 12 a.m.

He tells us he was able to check in but was not able to board the plane. In the terminal, he found other passengers who encountered similar issues, including Carolina Baker of Virginia.

"Well, what are you going to do, you know?" Baker said. "So yeah, I would like to be home, but we'll get there sooner or later. It's the way of the world now."

Like, so many others, she’s just playing the waiting game at this point. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/HcP13A98Ib — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) July 19, 2024

Baker said she was able to get on the plane for about 45 minutes before all passengers were asked to de-board. In the meantime, airlines passed out snacks to fliers who were still waiting.

As for Justin Hinton, he was able to catch a different flight early this morning.

Assessing the broader impact at Harry Reid International, we checked the global flight monitoring service FlightAware. As of 8:44 a.m. Friday, 151 delays and 65 cancellations were reported at the Las Vegas airport. (That was an increase from last time we checked at about 6:50 a.m. At that time, FlightAware showed 84 delays and 40 cancelations.)

ABC News also posted this video from a passenger who witnessed long lines at Harry Reid International earlier this morning.

Passenger video captures long lines at the Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nevada, as IT outages reported across the globe see airlines, airports, banks and media companies suddenly experiencing ongoing disruptions.



Read more: https://t.co/A91GddmfZl pic.twitter.com/3FOG0jbJhj — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2024

RTC alert

If you're taking the bus, you may see issues with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's app.

The agency sent out an alert at 9:16 a.m. reporting bus information displayed in the RTC app "may not be accurate."

"We are working on resolving," the agency stated.

As we work to assess the impact of the global IT outage here locally, we've reached out to a number of government organizations, hospitals and local casino operators. As of this report, we'd yet to receive any responses outlining what impacts people could expect to see.

More local impacts

City of Henderson: A spokesperson tells us, "I haven't heard anything yet. If I receive details, I'll let you know."

University Medical Center: "I checked with our IT team and confirmed that this has not impacted clinical operations at UMC," a hospital spokesperson wrote in an email.

A Channel 13 employee who went to drop his car off for service at a local dealership this morning tells us he experienced issues there. That employee says a service member mentioned a "hacking" as the reason for the delay.

The outage has been linked to cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, Scripps News reported. The company's CEO has said the outage was due to a technical issue, not a security incident.