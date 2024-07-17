Michele Fiore faces federal charges for alleged use of charitable donations on personal expenses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Las Vegas City councilwoman and current justice of the peace in Nye County now faces federal charges in connection with an alleged charity fraud scheme.

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday announce the return of a federal grand jury indictment against Michele Fiore.

In a press release announcing the charges, a DOJ spokesperson wrote that Fiore raised money to construct a statue honoring Las Vegas police officers killed in the line of duty, then used it for "her personal use."

The 53-year-old who now resides in Pahrump was a sitting Las Vegas councilwoman when she solicited the donations, the DOJ states.

She "allegedly promised donors that '100% of the contributions' would be used toward the creation of this statue,'" but "did not use any of the tens of thousands of dollars in charitable donations for the statue of the fallen officer," according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege Fiore instead spent the money on her own political fundraising bills and to pay rent. They say she also transferred some funds to family members, including to pay for her daughter's wedding.

The grand jury found probable cause to charge Fiore with four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. If convicted, the DOJ says she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count.

The case is being investigated by the FBI's Las Vegas Field Office, the DOJ noted, adding that "An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law."

Fiore was appointed justice of the peace for Nye County in December 2022 after her failed campaign for state treasurer.

She previously represented Ward 6 on the Las Vegas City Council from 2017 to 2022.

During her time on the council, Fiore was appointed mayor pro tem but resigned after facing backlash over accusations that she made "racially charged" comments during a Clark County Republican Convention. She also faced a failed recall effort, a Federal Election Commission complaint, and a lawsuit over an alleged physical altercation with current Councilwoman and candidate for Las Vegas mayor, Victoria Seaman.