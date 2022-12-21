Watch Now
Michele Fiore appointed to vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat

Posted at 9:56 PM, Dec 20, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Board of County Commission has selected former State Assemblywoman Michele Fiore to fill the vacant Justice of the Peace seat for Department B in Pahrump.

The appointment, made by a unanimous vote of 5-0 on Tuesday evening, will expire in January 2025. Fiore was chosen from a pool of 18 applicants to fill the vacancy left by the passing of Justice of the Peace Kent Jasperson in August.

Before her appointment, Fiore served as a Las Vegas City Councilwoman and was the Republican nominee for the State Treasurer race.

