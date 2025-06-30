DETR system going dark for scheduled maintenance over next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The state's unemployment insurance benefits system is going dark for the next week for scheduled maintenance.

That's because the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehability (DETR) is preparing to launch a "modernized Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits system on July 7.

"This transformation is the result of years of planning and development, and it will provide claimants with faster, more user-friendly, and mobile-accessible services.



To ensure a smooth transition, the current system will undergo a scheduled maintenance outage—or “dark week”—beginning at 4:00 p.m. on June 30 and ending with the launch on July 7. During this time, claimants will not be able to access the system or receive any other UI services.



This planned outage was communicated extensively and in advance through direct mail, email, interactive voice recognition (IVR) call center notifications, DETR websites, and other outreach methods. Internal staff were also fully briefed and prepared to support claimants throughout the transition.



We look forward to officially launching the new system on July 7 and will update the public in the weeks following go-live to showcase the system’s new features, improved functionality, and how it will better serve Nevada’s workers and employers.” Christopher Sewell, director of the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR)

You can read the letters that were sent to claimants and employers below.

DETR Letter To Claimants

DETR Letter To Employers

This is one of several upgrades that DETR rolled out after the pandemic. Other improvements include upgrading cyber security systems and improving computer and phone systems.

"With the NUI (new unemployment insurance) system rolling out in summer, it's going to probably cut down a lot of those phone calls coming in because a lot of those things, then, will be automated," DETR Director Christopher Sewell told Nevada lawmakers in February. "Because this current system, UINV, is an extremely old system and it's clunky. It's not user-friendly. It's probably one of the worst UI systems I've seen."

Sewell also said DETR has hired more staff.

"When I took over, our vacancy rate was over 30%, close to about 35% for our employee FTE. We're down at 8%."

A spokesperson also previously told us that all DETR backlogs are completed and appeals are now at the Department of Labor standard.

That being said, 13 Investigates continues to hear from locals who say they haven't received the money they applied for, among other issues. Coming up at 6 p.m., Darcy Spears speaks to a claimant who says they're still skeptical if the upgraded system will be an improvement on the current system.