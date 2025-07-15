Nationwide manhunt ends after child sexual assault predator is arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Pennsylvania fugitive is behind bars after being arrested in Downtown Las Vegas.

A jury in Perry County, Pennsylvania, which is near Harrisburg, convicted Barry Bostwick of "Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child" in June 2023. He was scheduled to be sentenced in September 2023 but didn't show up to court.

That led to a nationwide manhunt with the Perry County Sheriff's Office, the Pennsylvania State Police Newport Station, and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force taking the lead.

On Monday, the sheriff's office received a tip that Bostwick was homeless and living on the streets of Las Vegas. That tip was passed on to the U.S. Marshals Service, who located him and arrested him without incident.

"Bostwick was taken into custody after a relentless pursuit across the country by the U.S. Marshals and our partners," said U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield. "He now must answer for his crimes. We hope his victims can have a small measure of peace knowing he is no longer free."

According to jail records, Bostwick is currently in the Clark County Detention Center and a hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

After that, Perry County Sheriff David Hammar says Bostwick will be extradited back to Pennsylvania to be sentenced in the Court of Common Pleas 41st Judicial District.