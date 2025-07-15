Plea deal reached for man accused of murdering 3 at Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of murdering his grandmother, her boyfriend, and a maintenance worker at a Las Vegas apartment complex has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

The incident happened in June 2023 at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Avenue, near Fort Apache Road.

Police said two people were found dead in an apartment by maintenance workers who were performing a welfare check. That's when Spencer McDonald allegedly attacked and killed a maintenance man and then ran away before being caught by police.

On Monday, an agreement was reached between McDonald and the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

According to the plea agreement, McDonald agreed to plead guilty but mentally ill to three counts of murder with a deadly weapon. McDonald has agreed to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"I understand that if my sentence includes a period of confinement at a state correctional facility, the Department of Corrections shall separate me from the general population of the prison and shall not return me to that population until a licensed psychiatrist or psychologist employed by the Department finds that I no longer require acute mental health care," the agreement reads in part.

The District Attorney's Office was seeking the death penalty against McDonald.

Friends and family members of the victims previously told Channel 13 they don't believe mental illness should be used to help McDonald avoid the consequences of his actions.

"They try to use mental illness for everything nowadays," said Branden Lillegaard, who was friends with the maintenance worker that was killed in the attack. "I don't think that's fair to the people who actually have mental illnesses because then it gets overlooked."

