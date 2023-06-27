Las Vegas police investigate apparent triple homicide at west valley apartments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an apparent triple homicide in the west valley on Tuesday morning.

A man called 911 to report he had been attacked and was bleeding from the head just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, a public information officer stated in a news release.

Officers arriving in the 9100 block of West Flamingo Road, near El Capitan Way, located three people dead in an apartment.

An "individual involved in the incident," was detained at the scene, police added.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and did not immediately provide additional information about the investigation.