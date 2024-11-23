Watch Now
Live Updates: Rev your engine for race day at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

KTNV
The big day is here. We will have all the updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix throughout the night.
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Race day is here— drivers will burn rubber at the highly anticipated Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Here is a recap of days one and two to get yourself ready for the big race:

Vegas Grand Prix

Dive into the sights and sounds on the second day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Noor Shami
Vegas Grand Prix

Sights, sounds, traffic updates + more from day 1 of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Noor Shami
3:15 p.m.— Road closures are underway

The big night is here and Las Vegas is getting prepared for one of the biggest nights in racing.

Take a look at the traffic jam near Koval and Flamingo. This route takes you straight to the Resort Corridor where drivers will be burning rubber at 10 p.m.

