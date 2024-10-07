LIST: Watch parties for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers are getting ready to rev their engines and cross the finish lines at the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As the November race approaches, you may be wondering where else you can participate in F1 festivities.

Casinos, resorts, restaurants and businesses in the valley are hosting various events.

Here's a roundup of this year's specials:

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood

The Cabo Wabo Cantina will offer a viewing, dining and drinking experience for race fans.

You'll be able to access premium viewing right at turn 14. They will have a top-shelf open bar with a rotating menu of appetizers, tacos, pasta and a carving station.

The package pricing begins at $525.50 per person with the option of buying individual race days or a full three-day experience.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, Nov. 23 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The viewing package includes open seating— so guests are encouraged to arrive early to claim a seat. You can make a reservation by calling (702)-385-2226.

The Cosmopolitan

The Cosmopolitan The Boulevard Experience

Fans can watch the race at The Boulevard Experience— a pool watch party. You can watch drivers on an open-air deck high above turn 14. The watch party will also have a live DJ along with an array of food and drinks.

You can choose between a single-day package priced at $250 per person on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22 and $350 on Saturday, Nov. 23, or a three-day pass for $700 a person. The space will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, it will be open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information and to buy a ticket, visit this link.

Paddock Club

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix The Paddock Club Rooftop

You can put on your skates and make your way to the 2,600-square-foot ice rink called the Las Vegas Skate Circuit. The Paddock Club Rooftop will be surrounded by lounge seating, a cocktail bar and sweet treats for a prime viewing of the race.

The package includes access to exclusive meet-and-greets with F1 legends, pit lane walks, truck tours and a photo safari. You will also have access to the silver stage where drivers will be interviewed and sign fan autographs.

The price is upon request. For more information, visit this link.

Fontainebleau

An exclusive race club Grandstand package is up for grabs. It includes a two-night stay at the resort, transportation to and from the race and two seats in the T-Mobile Grandstand.

The experience also offers free food, water and drinks.

The package price depends on the room you choose and the additional perks you can add.

For more information, visit this link.

The STRAT

Drift into the weekend with a specialty prix fixe menu and race-inspired cocktails at the STRAT's restaurants, bars and lounges.

Offerings will be available from Thursday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Nov. 24. The four-course menu will be priced at $90 per person.

For more information, visit this link.

Channel 13 will keep this list updated as more watch parties are announced.