Live Updates: Dive into the sights and sounds on the second day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Stay up to date with the latest news coming from the second day of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We kick off the second day of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with one more practice and the qualifiers.

Here is a recap of day one to get yourself ready for another day of race action:

4:30 p.m.— Two hours away from Free Practice 3

Drivers are getting ready to rev their engines as we are two hours from the last practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice 3

3:00 p.m.— Here is your warning before the roads come to a complete closure:

We are just three and a half hours away from the start of Free Practice 3 at the Resort Corridor.

That said, roads are already closing around the Las Vegas circuit to prepare for the second night of action.

The roads will be at a full closure at 4:30 p.m. If you are in the area— here is a list of detours:

