Formula 1 drops trademark lawsuit against Las Vegas gift shops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula One Licensing and Formula One World Championship Limited have dropped their lawsuit against two Las Vegas businesses.

Back in August, we told you how Formula One had sued Crazy Ely and Bonanza Gift Shop, alleging the businesses were selling unauthorized and counterfeit merchandise during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to the complaint, in June, October, and November 2023, Crazy Ely ordered and received 180 counterfeit F1 items and Bonanza Gift Shop had received 2,200 counterfeit F1 items.

"The sale of Counterfeit F1 Merchandise caused irreparable injury to Plaintiffs. Defendants deceived consumers into mistakenly believing they were purchasing F1 merchandise associated, affiliated, or approved by Plaintiffs," the complaint reads in part.

According to documents filed in federal court on Nov. 14, 2025, Formula One Licensing and Formula One World Championship have dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning they will not sue the same businesses for the same issue again.

I reached out to Las Vegas Grand Prix officials to see why Formula 1 had decided to dismiss the case and what that means for trademark usage going forward. I received the following statement:

"Unfortunately, we cannot comment further. We can solely point to the court filings at this time.” Las Vegas Grand Prix spokesperson

You can read the full court filing below.



