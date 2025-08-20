Formula 1 hits Las Vegas gift shops with counterfeit merchandise lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula One is suing two souvenir shops on the Las Vegas Strip for allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise.

A compliant filed Tuesday by Formula One Licensing and Formula One World Championship Limited targets Bonanza Gift Shop — also known as the "World's Largest Gift Shop — and the Crazy Ely souvenir store for allegedly selling unauthorized items during the inaugural race weekend in 2023.

Formula One says their "investigators" found counterfeit items at both stores ahead of the races, many of which were t-shirts and hoodies.

Formula One Images shows alleged counterfeit t-shirts and a hoodie displaying fake Formula One branding.

Police sent cease and desist letters to both souvenir stores on Nov. 17, 2023, according to the complaint, starting with Crazy Ely first. Formula One said store staff surrendered 69 items.

A Crazy Ely employee allegedly warned staff at Bonanza that same day, instructing them to remove all counterfeit merchandise before Formula One officials could arrive. Employees at Bonanza "falsely" told police and Formula One they no longer had any counterfeit items. Store shelves that allegedly held those items were noticeably empty.

Employees allegedly told Formula One the owner of Bonanza — who also owns Crazy Ely — was "not present," however, his car was in the Bonanza parking lot at the time the store got their cease and desist, the complaint says.

Formula One said they later learned that both souvenir stores ordered around 2,400 of counterfeit goods between June and November.

Despite legal action, both stores allegedly continued to sell counterfeit items after Formula One representatives left.

Formula One claims the stores have caused "irreparable injury" by deceiving customers, tarnishing their reputation and undermining the investments made by F1 to host the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Channel 13 has reached out to both Formula One for comment. They told us: "We cannot comment on open litigation."

We also reached out to the ownership of both stores, but have yet to receive a response.