Doriane Pin crowned F1 Academy champion, Chloe Chambers wins Race 2 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The F1 Academy has crowned a new champion.

She may have finished the second Las Vegas race in fifth place, Mercedes driver Doriane Pin earned enough points to secure the 2025 title.

"It's incredible. I can't believe it. I worked so, so hard for this with the team. They've been part of my success since day one, when we joined Mercedes," Pin said. "We worked hard to be champions. So I'm really, really happy to work with them to achieve amazing things together."

F1 Academy Mercedes driver George Russell, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, and Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff congratulated driver Doriane Pin after winning the 2025 F1 Academy championship.

After coming in second place overall during the 2024 season, Pin said she really wanted to win the championship before her two years in the academy came to a close.

"The first season was the first season in single-seater so we had a lot of things to learn. It was very competitive. I've learned how to race. I've learned how to lose and never give up on myself and learn how to race to the end," Pin said. "Now, we are even stronger this year with a title at the end. Definitely a progression that was clear and it's definitely amazing to be champion."

As an F1 Academy champion, Pin will have a fully-funded seat in a higher-tier championship next season. For example, 2024 champion Abbi Pulling is competing in the 2025 GB3 Championship for Rodin Motorsport while 2023 champion Marta Garcia is competing in the 2025 Le Mans Cup with Iron Dames in GT3.

And as for who won the second Las Vegas race, Red Bull driver Chloe Chambers started on pole and was able to stay ahead, leading every lap on her way to sealing the win.

F1 Academy

And Chambers crossed the finish line with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson waving the checkered flag.

Before the race, she met with F1 Academy drivers to talk about the importance of performance support early in their careers. She also posted a video showing her on the grid wall listening in to team radios.

A'ja Wilson

As for what's next for the F1 Academy, the program will return in 2026.

They're adding several new partners, including Lego, which was announced this week. The Dutch company also announced that Dutch driver Esmee Kosterman will be their driver. Lego officials said they're also planning on selling a Lego set of their team's car to engage girls in motorsport from a young age.

"With our first partnership product, fans will be able to create something that stands for opportunity and representation," managing director of the F1 Academy Susie Wolff said. "We hope every young girl who picks up these bricks sees more than just a model, she sees herself, her potential, and her place in the world of motorsport whether as a fan, engineer, driver or leader."

Cadillac will also have a team in F1 Academy next year.