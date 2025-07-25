Economic boom in Las Vegas expected from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beyoncé fever is taking over Las Vegas.

From merchandise to pop-up line dances and two concerts Friday and Saturday to close out the Cowboy Carter Tour at Allegiant Stadium, fans are not just living it up; they're boosting the local economy.

I spoke to some fans to find out how much they are planning to spend here in Las Vegas.

“I love you Bey, you’re the best, you’re the biggest, you’re the greatest," said Sarne Darby, who traveled to Las Vegas from Philadelphia for Beyoncé.

“You gotta get everything: the shoes to match, the shirt. It’s everything, you gotta go all out," said another Beyoncé fan Thursday.

That's exactly what many fans are doing; they're going all out.

It's not just about the concerts, though; festivities kicked off Thursday with line dancing in front of Caesar's Palace.

Many traveled from all around the country to witness it all.

“We’re here from Miami, having a great time going to see Bey," said Beyoncé fan Jewell Ferguson.

Getting to Las Vegas wasn't cheap.

“My bank account is going to need a break after this tour," said Jeremiah McFarland, who traveled from Philadelphia.

“For me, I’m over $5,000. I’m 2-night, floor seats both nights," said a Beyoncé fan Thursday.

“$2,000 each person. Yes, I’m going for that merch, I need that Vegas shirt," Ferguson said.

Here's the breakdown of what Ferguson plans to spend over four days in Las Vegas:



$700 for the hotel

$300 for a round-trip flight

$300 for food

$500 on merchandise

$150 for a concert ticket

A lot of the money spent this weekend will stay here in Las Vegas. Several local restaurant managers told me off-camera Thursday that they can't wait for the Beyoncé crowds.

As for merchandise sales, the company selling the official merchandise outside of Allegiant Stadium told me they're selling at least $1 million of merch per day.

In Houston, officials say this Cowboy Carter tour brought a $50 million boost to the economy for the two concerts they had earlier this year.

Something many in Las Vegas hope they can replicate.

“I say $80-100k for Vegas," Ferguson said.

The boom in business could come during a time of tourism decline. We've been reporting for months that hotel occupancy is down this year compared to last year.

Despite the drop in tourism and the amount people plan to spend this weekend, many concert goers say this won't be their last time here this year.

“I love it here. First time, I’m coming back. I’m coming back," Ferguson said.

Beyoncé will close out her Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas this Saturday. Several fans tell me they can't think of a better place to end the tour.