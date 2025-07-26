Businesses reduced to rubble from Friday morning fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Burnt rubble is all that's left after a fire burned through several businesses Friday morning, leaving people to sort through the devastation.

These businesses were located off of Maryland Parkway across from UNLV.

“It’s hard, it’s so hard," said TasteBudz Creole Kitchen co-owner Marsean Nelson. “We came to Las Vegas to do exactly what we’re doing and that’s blessing people’s taste buds."

Nelson and his wife Trish opened TasteBudz Creole Kitchen in the valley in 2018. On Friday, their restaurant went up in flames.

“It’s horrible, it’s a total loss, it’s burned to a crisp," said Nelson.

He tells me this hurts even more since the location had just opened in January as part of a plan to expand across the Valley with a possible third location in the works.

I visited the restaurant shortly after it opened for a story with Nelson.

He tells me it's not just his business he was worried about, though.

“It’s unfortunate that all these businesses, business owners and employees were affected," said Nelson. “So I’m just thinking of them, their families, praying for them, trying my best to stay positive.”

That includes his 18 employees at that location, but he tells me he has a plan.

They currently have another storefront location off of North Decatur Boulevard near West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Nelson tells me they might extend the hours of that location from noon - 10 p.m. daily, to 24 hours a day in order to help ensure the employees affected by the fire still have a job to go to.

“Yeah, I just wish I could reach my arms around them all at one time and give them all one big hug and tell them that everything is going to be okay," said Nelson.

Nelson's social media marketer Immanuel Neeley tells me they're more than just coworkers at TasteBudz Creole Kitchen.

“I see him not only as a family member now, but a mentor, to be honest," said Neeley.

Customers feel the same way.

“I’ve been coming by pretty often lately," said Count Marshall James, who frequents TasteBudz Creole Kitchen. “I love the food man, I came and I’ll keep coming back.”

Nelson tells me they are still operating the food truck and this one location, but he says there will be more.

“We’re not going anywhere Vegas, don’t worry, we’ll be back like we left something," said Nelson.

Nelson says they are looking forward, and already planning a new location to replace the one that burned down.