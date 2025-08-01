LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From clothes to footwear, appliances, coffee and more, new tariffs are now in place for U.S. imports from more than 150 countries.

I spoke with locals to understand how the tariffs already in place have been affecting those of us in the valley.

New tariffs now in place: How valley residents are dealing with the rising prices

These all go along with the original reciprocal tariffs first announced April 2.

Here's a breakdown of the tariffs already in place and the new ones taking effect. On April 2, 2025, a 10% baseline tariff was imposed on most imports from 150 countries. However, the reciprocal portion that was above 10% for many countries was paused, and negotiations have been going on since. So far, the U.S. has reached a tariff agreement with: European Union

Japan

Philippines

Indonesia

South Korea

Vietnam

Cambodia

Pakistan

Thailand

United Kingdom is in the works All other countries either stayed at the baseline 10% tariff, now face stricter tariffs, or some even had the percentage tariff drop. The countries that stayed at a 10% tariff primarily had a situation where the U.S. was in a trade surplus. However, 40 countries are set at a 15% tariff due to the U.S. having a trade deficit with the country. Around two dozen countries have tariffs exceeding 15%. That includes Canada, which is now at a 35% tariff, Brazil at a 50% tariff, and Switzerland at 39%. Brazil is a top two country for exporting coffee to the U.S.

The people I spoke with tell me they're nervous that these tariffs will make prices soar, especially for coffee. They're afraid this usually inexpensive start to your day could turn from a daily drink into a pricier treat.

“Everything comes from all over the world, you know, our coffee obviously. Everything is sourced internationally," said Jeff Hwang with Dragon's Alley Coffee Company.

He says he's already seeing the tariff impacts on his businesses in the Arts District.

“Our costs of goods go up, we have to pass our costs onto the customer who increasingly can’t afford, absorb these rising costs so we’ve seen a tightening in business overall," Hwang said. “We have a restaurant, we have a coffee shop, we have a rooftop bar.”

He has already had to increase his prices with inflation and tariffs, and his customers have seen the bump, not just here but all across the valley.

“Man, you’re like, how much more will this go up, how much more is this going to be a problem for me if I’m trying to get my daily fix," said Erika Muecke, a local artist who frequents the Arts District.

Prices may continue to go up due to the increased tariffs.

“It does include all the smallest parts of your life," Muecke said. “Oh my gosh, there’s so many things.”

Economists say nearly everything the U.S. imports is facing new tariffs, making it tough to balance for locals and business owners.

"I mean really us, all of us really, it’s a no-win situation now," Hwang said.

While prices are expected to rise across the board, many local business owners tell me they'll try to take on some of the cost to help us here in our valley.