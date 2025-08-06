MT. CHARLESTON (KTNV) — We're just one week away from the first day of school, and for students and families on Mount Charleston, that day will hit a little different.

After two years of battling back and forth with the district on whether or not to close Earl B. Lundy Elementary School, locals who live there never gave up their fight to repair the damage and reopen it.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham talks to local parents about the reopening of Lundy Elementary after two years

After a 2-year battle, Mt. Charleston Elementary School is set to reopen Monday

Monday, Aug. 11, is when students will return to campus for the school year for the first time since 2023. Parents tell Channel 13, they can't wait.

“We’re really excited, honestly, we can’t wait for this new school year to begin," said Josh Bowers, whose son will attend Lundy Elementary this year.

Bowers' son hasn't been back to Lundy Elementary since it closed in 2023.

“Darren’s really excited to go back to school. I know a lot of his friends are. It’s going to be really a good year, I’m hoping," said Bowers.

For two years, Josh and most of his peers had to drive at least 45 minutes to the nearest school in Indian Springs.

This came after Hurricane Hilary tore through Mount Charleston in 2023, leaving a trail of devastation and Lundy in its path.

But now, everything has been repaired. That includes the foundation, flooring, electrical work and more to provide a newly repaired gym, several classrooms and a library for the students.

Several students told Channel 13 they can't wait to get back.

“I’m really excited to see my whole school again, it’s been a long time," said an incoming fourth grader.

“It feels great to be honest, I missed it," said a fourth-grade student attending Lundy elementary this year.

This day almost didn't come.

“When all this first took place, we really didn’t think that the school was going to be reopened," said Bowers.

Last year, on Aug. 7, the CCSD Board of Trustees voted not to repair the school and recommended it be shut down.

After months of parent outcry, in December, the board reversed its decision and approved the $7.8 million repair. The district told me the project went under budget, but by how much, though, is yet to be released.

VIDEO: Parents rejoice after fight to keep Lundy Elementary School is successful

Mt. Charleston families feeling empowered after successful fight to keep elementary school

This is a choice Superintendent Jhone Ebert was not a part of, but a decision she commends.

“We’ve done that in our own lives I’m sure, right? We make a decision then we re-evaluate where we’re at, and then we pivot to make and move forward on behalf of children," said Ebert.

All that's left to do now is set up the classrooms. Eight students will attend the school this year, and there will be one teacher, along with a co-teacher.

Dr. Michelle Muehleisen, who has more than 20 years of teaching experience in Southern Nevada, will be the teacher at this school. This is the first time she has taught at the school.

“I’m just thankful they were willing to open it. That way, our students up here, our kids up here, had the opportunity for equal education. They didn’t have to drive 30 to 45 minutes or on the bus for over an hour just to get to school," said Dr. Muehleisen.

Ebert says while there may only be eight students set to start the school year here, they expect more will come to be a part of this school.