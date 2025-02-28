CCSD approves $7.8 million contract to repair Lundy Elementary School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After spending some time in limbo, Lundy Elementary School, the only elementary school in Mt. Charleston, now has a $7.8 million contract to repair it.

Channel 13 has been following the story since the remnants of Hurricane Hillary swept through the community, damaging the school.

A document from the meeting details the scope of the work including major work for the elementary school.

The contract is with Martin-Harris Construction, LLC and will be funded using the district's general obligation bonds for capital improvements.

