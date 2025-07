LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in the northwest valley has left a passenger dead and two drivers injured at the intersection of Buffalo and Elkhorn.

The suv was heading westbound on Elkhorn and the sedan was heading northbound Buffalo when they crashed.

Speed and intoxication are not considered to be factors in the crash at this time.

The intersection of Elkhorn and Buffalo are closed for the time being. Drivers should use other routes.