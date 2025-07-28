Overnight lane and ramp closures coming up on Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As a local, you're no stranger to constant roadwork in Las Vegas, and there's more coming up.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced an updated schedule of overnight lane and ramp closures on Interstate 15 for the I-15 South Widening Project.

The traffic restrictions are needed for profile grinding, asphalt milling operations, loop detector installation and paving.

Here is when and where the closures begin and end:

🚧 Nightly (8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.) Sunday, July 27 to Friday, August 1:

Northbound I-15 is reduced to one lane from Sloan Road to Starr Avenue.

🚧 Nightly (8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.) Monday, July 28 to Friday, August 1:

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Starr Avenue to Blue Diamond Road.

🚧 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 28 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 29:

Northbound I-15 is reduced to one lane from St Rose Parkway to Starr Avenue.

🚧 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 29 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 30:

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Blue Diamond Road to Warm Springs Road.

Eastbound Blue Diamond Road flyover ramp to northbound I-15 is closed.

🚧 Nightly (8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.) Tuesday, July 29 to Friday, August 1:

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Sloan Road to Starr Avenue.

🚧 Nightly (8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.) Sunday, August 3 to Tuesday, August 5:

Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane from Sloan Road to Starr Avenue.

There will also be ongoing work 24/7 through August 2025.

Southbound I-15 reduced to three lanes from Warm Springs Rd to Blue Diamond Rd (auxiliary lane closed)

For more information, you can click here.