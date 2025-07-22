EmployNV to host career event in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EmployNV will be hosting a career event for those on the hunt for a new job.

The Grant a Gift Autism Foundation hiring event will take place on Wednesday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub.

There will be hiring for a postdoctoral fellow, board certified behavior analyst, advanced practiveregistered nurse, psychometrist and registered behavior technician paying from $20 an hour up to $140,000 annually.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in business casual attire and to bring a printed resume.

You can pre-register here. For more details, you can click here.