AMARGOSA VALLEY, Nev. (KTNV) — A man was found dead by the Nye County deputies in Amargosa Valley on Monday.

Authorities responded to a call about a dead person in Amargosa Valley on Monday at around 2 p.m.

Police determined that the victim was a man identified as Neftali Correa. It was also determined the Correa had been the victim of a homicide

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.