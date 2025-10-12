Here's where you can celebrate the Las Vegas Aces after third WNBA championship win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After securing their third WNBA championship title in four years, the Aces will be celebrating their exciting win during the Las Vegas Aces 2025 Championship Celebration on Friday, Oct. 17.
The parade will begin at Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard at 5 p.m. and continue up the Southbound Lane of Las Vegas Boulevard to Park Avenue. The parade is set to turn left on Park Avenue, left on Connector Road and end at Toshiba Plaza, where the players will walk a red carpet to the stage.
WATCH | Hear from the Las Vegas Aces after their third WNBA title victory
Fans are asked to gather along the west side of the celebration route along Las Vegas Boulevard and Park Avenue and join the team at Toshiba Plaza.
There are prohibited items that are not allowed at Toshiba Plaza, like:
- No backpacks or bags of any size will be permitted into the venue except for small clutches (9″ x 5″ x 2″ max). During events backpacks are discouraged from the Plaza.
- Tripods, Monopods, professional filming or content creation is prohibited in the plaza
- Weapons, Firearms, Pepper Spray, or Mace
- Illegal Drugs or Substances
- Flammable Liquids, Aerosol Cans,
- Laser Pointers, Flares, or Fireworks
- Balls, Projectiles, or Optical Illusions
- Coolers, Ice Chests, or Folding Chairs
- Patrons Without Shoes or Shirt
- Masks, or Chains
- Drones
- Animals or Pets (accommodations made for trained, harnessed, ADA and housebroken service animals)
- Unapproved Pamphlets, Handouts, Ads or Flyers without prior consent from Arena Management.
- Toshiba Plaza is private property, and all Public Forum questions can be emailed to Guest Services.
- Clothing, garments, or signs displaying explicit language, profanity, or derogatory characterization toward any person(s)
- Unapproved mascots/ performers
- Signs, Flags, or Banners exceeding 11” x 17” or attached to a pole/stick. Signs must be relevant to event. Signs may not contain or display obscene or offensive language and/or pictures as determined by T-Mobile Arena Management. Management reserves the right to prohibit or remove a sign or banner at any time.
*Management reserves the right to modify prohibited items at any time.
The Aces game presentation team, 3PT, will be producing the on-stage celebration, PA announcer Chet Buchanan, in-arena hosts CJ Simpson and Joe Brown, the High Rollers, Full Tilt Dance Crew and the Raiderettes will be in attendance to help celebrate.
Toshiba Plaza will be open to the public at 3 p.m., and the Aces Pop-Up Store opens at Toshiba Plaza at 4 p.m. The celebration is expected to end at 7:30 p.m.
